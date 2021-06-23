Battle Game in 5 Seconds Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Anime premieres on July 12

The official website for Battle Game in 5 Seconds , the television anime of Saizō Harawata and Miyakokasiwa 's Deatte 5-byō de Battle ( Battle in 5 seconds after meeting. ) manga began streaming on Thursday the second promotional video.

The anime will premiere on July 12 at 24:00 (effectively, July 13 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

The anime stars:

Meigo Naito is serving as chief director, and Nobuyoshi Arai ( Banana Fish , Duel Masters episode director) is directing the anime at the animation studios Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . ( Shogakukan Shueisha Production and Studio A-Cat are producing, and Studio A-Cat is handling the CG animation.) Touko Machida ( High-Rise Invasion , Maesetsu! Opening Act , Lucky Star ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomokatsu Nagasaku ( Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Slap Up Party: Arad Senki ) and Ikuo Yamakado ( In Search of the Lost Future ) are designing the characters.

Kitō is performing the opening theme song "No Continue," and the unit "15-sai to Seiko Ōmori " is performing the ending theme song "Makeibe Jikkyō Play" (Let's Stream a Playthrough of the Bad Ending).

The story begins when Akira Shiroyanagi, a high school boy who loves games and konpeitō sugar candy, gets suddenly embroiled in a battle of mental powers by a mysterious girl who goes by the name Mion.

Harawata posted the original manga online before artist Miyakokasiwa launched a "remake" of the manga with new art in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic service in 2015. The manga is also on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on March 18. The manga has over two million copies in circulation.

Source: Battle in 5 Seconds anime's website