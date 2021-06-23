HIDIVE Adds Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Film on June 28

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will add the Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul anime film on June 28 with both English subtitles and an English dub .

Sentai Filmworks premiered the movie in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada in August 2020. The film was scheduled to premiere in the U.S. in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the impact of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sentai Filmworks again screened the film in September 2020.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The film opened in Japan in January 2020, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days. The anime film received 4DX and MX4D screenings and began screening in more theaters in Japan in February 2020.

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles in March 2019, before it opened in theaters later that month. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2019, before it opened in theaters in the United States later that month. Both compilation films are streaming on HIDIVE .

The franchise will have a second television anime season titled Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō (Made in Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City).

Source: HIDIVE