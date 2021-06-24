1st Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Film Posts Extended Teaser

1st of 2 films opens on October 8

The official website for the modern Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato anime remakes began streaming a teaser trailer on Monday for Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Zenshō -TAKE OFF- , the first of two planned films for the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage) sequel project. The new teaser is an extended version of the one streamed last week, with an additional 12 seconds of footage. The extended version first played after screenings of the "Uchū Senkan Yamato" to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The "Space Battleship Yamato" Era: The Choice in 2202) compilation film earlier this month.

The first film will open in Japan on October 8. As in prior films in the remake series, a special edition Blu-ray Disc of the film will be immediately available for purchase at the same time as the theatrical opening date, alongside digital cels, with a separate edition Blu-ray Disc and DVD release slated for November 26.

Returning cast members include (top row, left to right in image above) Daisuke Ono as Susumu Kodai, Houko Kuwashima as Yuki Mori, Houchu Ohtsuka as Shirō Sanada, Kōichi Yamadera as Abelt Dessler, and Kikuko Inoue as Starsha Iscandar. Nobuhiko Okamoto (bottom row, rightmost) also returns as Tasuke Tokugawa.

The new characters include (bottom row, first four from left to right) Tasuku Hatanaka as Ryūsuke Domon, Tomo Muranaka as Miyako Kyōzuka, Kento Itō as Shigeru Sakamoto, and Wataru Hatano as Heiji Bandō.

Drawing its motifs from the 1979 television special Space Battleship Yamato: The New Voyage , the new two-film project's story begins three years after the war with the White Comet Empire. Kodai now commands the battleship Yamato with a new crew as they face another battle.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub .

"Uchū Senkan Yamato" to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku (The "Space Battleship Yamato" Era: The Choice in 2202), the compilation film for the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 and Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 anime, opened today.