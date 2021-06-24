Sentai Filmworks Licenses 1st Girls und Panzer das Finale Anime Film

Sentai to release 1st of 6-part film series in 3rd quarter of 2021

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has licensed the first Girls und Panzer das Finale film, and it will release the film on home video and select digital outlets in the third quarter of 2021 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries, and Nordic countries.

Sentai Filmworks describes the film:

Momo needs to get her priorities straight! Too much tankery and not studying for her entrance exams lands Momo in the hot seat. Luckily her friends won't let her flunk out without a flight, and they've hatched a foxy plan to put her back on top… literally. Miho's stepping down to let Momo take up the mantle of commander, because if she can lead the team to victory in the Continuous Cup, Momo will earn a second chance to retake her exams. The stakes have never been higher for the team as they fight for tank supremacy both on and off the combat field!

The movie is the first of the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series. The first film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The third film opened in Japan on March 26.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.

Source: Sentai Filmworks