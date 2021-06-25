ASCA, Burnout Syndromes, Jo☆Stars, Liella!, Morfonica Perform at Anime Expo Lite Virtual Event

Event will be held on July 3-4

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) announced on Friday that the " Anime Expo Lite" virtual event will feature a live online concert with performances by ASCA , BURNOUT SYNDROMES , JO☆STARS, Liella! ( Love Live! Superstars!!), and Morfonica ( BanG Dream! ). The Anime Expo Lite x LisAni!LIVE L.A.! event will take place on July 3 at 6:00 p.m. EDT until 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The SPJA is hosting the virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention this year.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 will be held on July 3-4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT) each day. Tickets to the event will cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund. Tickets are available to purchase now on the TIXR website. Those who purchase a ticket can also watch the streams on a video-on-demand ( VOD ) basis from July 5-16 in addition to the livestreamed event. SPJA stated that ticketholders will also be able to "access additional programming" on the VOD service.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Anime Expo convention. The event will feature streamed content from companies such as Bushiroad , Bandai Namco Arts , Crunchyroll , Right Stuf Anime, Viz Media , Sekai Project , WayForward, and more. The event will include panel discussions, industry announcements, live content, "exclusive content from Japan," Q&As, "community & educational segments," and "community features."

Anime Expo 2020 was planned for last July but was canceled due to COVID-19. The organization instead hosted the " Anime Expo Lite" virtual event on July 3 and July 4. The event garnered more than 500,000 views from over 70 countries. The event featured over 50 hours of content such as panels, interviews, and announcements by Square Enix , Warner Bros. Japan , Bushiroad , Crunchyroll , Pony Canyon , and Viz Media .

Badge holders who have rolled their registration over to this year's event will get priority access to registration for next year's event.

The SPJA announced last August that it had transitioned to become a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization effective January 1, 2020. The organization stated that it was formerly a 501(c)(6) trade association.

