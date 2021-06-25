NIS America to Release 4 The Legend of Heroes Games in West for PS4, Switch, PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero launches in fall 2022; 3 more launch in 2023

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie games in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will launch in fall 2022, and the other three games will launch in 2023. The company streamed trailers for all four games.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero ( The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki ) game launched for PlayStation Portable in September 2010 and for PS Vita as The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki Evolution in October 2012. The game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2020.

The original The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure ( The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki ) shipped for PSP in September 2011, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game is a sequel to The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki game. The game launched in Japan for PS4 in May 2020.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails ( Nayuta no Kiseki ) launched in Japan for PSP in July 2012. The game got a remastered version for PS4 on Thursday.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie ( The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki ) game launched for PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2020. The game will launch in Japan for Switch and PC via Steam on August 26.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Trails of Black) game will debut for the PlayStation 4 on September 30. The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise . The game will take place in the Republic of Calvard.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series, for the PS4 in North America and Europe on October 27 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 9. The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in September 2018.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series is inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2022.

