News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 14-20

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game Builder Garage stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 31,487 102,728
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,005 2,640,913
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,316 2,007,544
4 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 12,184 159,586
5 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 10,393 2,233,900
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,957 3,880,206
7 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 7,787 2,265,122
8 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 7,732 784,047
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,656 4,312,498
10 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,094 6,801,696
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,716 1,914,029
12 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,703 729,706
13 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,211 3,884,824
14 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,079 4,067,720
15 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 3,717 243,607
16 PS4 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 3,662 186,915
17 PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sony Interactive Entertainment June 11 3,187 17,850
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,686 1,826,772
19 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Square Enix June 10 2,602 23,491
20 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 2,403 111,305

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 7-13
