Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 14-20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game Builder Garage stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|31,487
|102,728
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,005
|2,640,913
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,316
|2,007,544
|4
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|12,184
|159,586
|5
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|10,393
|2,233,900
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,957
|3,880,206
|7
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|7,787
|2,265,122
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|7,732
|784,047
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,656
|4,312,498
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,094
|6,801,696
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,716
|1,914,029
|12
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,703
|729,706
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,211
|3,884,824
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,079
|4,067,720
|15
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|3,717
|243,607
|16
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|3,662
|186,915
|17
|PS5
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 11
|3,187
|17,850
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,686
|1,826,772
|19
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Square Enix
|June 10
|2,602
|23,491
|20
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|2,403
|111,305
Source: Famitsu