Nikki Asada's The Springtime of My Life Began With You Manga Ends in July

The August issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Thursday that Nikki Asada 's The Springtime of My Life Began with You ( Kimi to Aoi Haru no Hajimari ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 26.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Suehiro is a quiet girl, who prefers the excitement of her books to the real-life anxieties of friends. She'd been perfectly happy in her own little world until ultra-popular guy Takasago asked her out as part of a punishment game right in front of the class, bringing Suehiro front and center. Mortified, she tries everything to get away...but he persists, and insists he's serious! How will she deal with such an interruption to her previously quiet life?

Asada launched the manga in Dessert in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 12. Kodansha Comics published the second volume digitally on June 8.

Kodansha Comics is also publishing Asada's The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga in English digitally. Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .