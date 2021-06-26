Oreimo Gets New Kuroneko if Manga Spinoff in July

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Friday that Airi Mori will launch a new manga spinoff of the Oreimo franchise titled Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai Kuroneko if in the magazine's next issue on July 26.

The manga is based on the similarly titled Oreimo novel volumes by Tsukasa Fushimi , which explores an alternate ending to the novels with Kyousuke ending up with Kuroneko. The volumes are labeled as the 15th (seen right) and 16th volumes of the novel series, and shipped in September 2020 and on March 10, respectively. The earlier 13th and 14th volumes had a similar concept, but for the character Ayase.

Sakura Ikeda drew the manga adaptation of the original novel series, but also drew the Oreimo: Kuroneko ( Ore no Kouhai ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ) spinoff manga that debuted in 2011. The manga similarly had a story focusing on an alternate continuity centering on Kyousuke and Kuroneko.

Fushimi and Hiro Kanzaki 's original Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ( Oreimo ) light novel series ran from 2008 to 2013. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in 2010 with a second season in 2013.