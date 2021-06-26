School-Live! Sequel Manga Ends in July

Sequel manga launched in June 2020

The August issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on Thursday that Gakkō Gurashi! ~Otayori~ , the sequel manga to Norimitsu Kaihō and Sadoru Chiba 's School-Live! ( Gakkō Gurashi! ) manga, will end in its next chapter. While the magazine indicated that the next chapter will be in the magazine's next issue on July 21, the announcement also featured a note stating readers should "wait" for the October issue of Manga Time Kirara Forward , which will release in August.

Kaihō and Chiba launched the sequel manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in June 2020.

Kaihō and Chiba launched the original School-Live! manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2012, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga's 12th and final compiled volume shipped in January 2020.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet the members of the School Living Club! There's the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun...and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse. NBD.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2017 with an English dub . HIDIVE is also streaming the series with English subtitles and with the English dub .

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in January 2019. The film inspired a four-episode live-action mini-series prequel, titled Gakkō XXX ~Mō Hitotsu no Gakkō Gurashi! (School XXX - Another School-Live!), that also debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in January 2019.