Yuki Kusama's 'Picnic' Animated Short Wins 'U-25 Project Best Short Award' at Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Film screened virtually on festival's website from June 11–21
Yuki Kusama's "Picnic" animated short film won the "U-25 Project Best Short Award" at The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 event on June 21.
The SSFFA website describes the short:
Beautiful weather is the best for having a picnic outside in the open field. Bunny, the rabbit, came to have a picnic on this invitingly warm and beautiful day. Let's have lunch here. And so Bunny's disastrous day began.
The event virtually screened 18 animated short films by Japanese creators from June 11–21. The films also screened physically at various locations in Tokyo from June 12–20. The winning short is available online until June 30.
Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.