Square Enix's Legend of Mana RPG Gets Anime

Square Enix announced on Sunday during a 30th anniversary livestream for the Seiken Densetsu ( Mana ) game series that Warner Bros. Japan is producing an anime adaptation of Square Enix 's Legend of Mana game.

The anime is titled Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal ( Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese). Warner Bros. Japan did not announce a debut date for the anime.

Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab will produce the anime. The two studios previously collaborated to produce the opening cinematic movie for the remastered version of the Legend of Mana game.

Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana ) is the fourth game in Square's Mana/Seiken Densetsu RPG series, after Trials of Mana , and it debuted on the PlayStation in 1999. The remastered version launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on Thursday, and launched on the PC on Friday.

The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995.

Square Enix released a remake of the original game for PlayStation Vita as well as iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. The English version of the game simultaneously launched for iOS and Android devices under the title Adventures of Mana .

Square Enix also released Collection of Mana for Switch in English digitally in June 2019, and a physical release shipped in August 2019. The release includes the first three games in the series. The collection launched physically and digitally as Seiken Densetsu Collection for Switch in Japan in June 2017. Square Enix released its remake of Seiken Densetsu 3 as Trials of Mana for PS4, Switch, and PC in April 2020.

The Seiken Densetsu: Rise of Mana game launched for iOS and Android devices in 2014, and Square Enix released the game for PlayStation Vita in 2015.

Source: Press release