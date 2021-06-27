Toei, Universal Music, agehasprings Launch Girl's Rock Audition for Girl Band/Anime Project

Project seeks musicians to perform in live music events & voice-act in anime project

Toei Animation , Universal Music , and music production company agehasprings announced on Sunday that they are partnering to launch Girl's Rock Audition , a project that will include both anime and real bands. The companies are already accepting applicants for their audition.

The companies are seeking vocalists, guitarists, bassists, drummers, and keyboardists. The winning applicants will not only star as voice cast members in the project's anime, but will also form bands to make their major label debut. They will play their respective instruments at concerts and festivals, and will also play the theme and insert songs for the anime project as well as other projects.

The companies are accepting web applications until July 31 from female Japanese residents aged 15 to 25. The audition is open to all nationalities and no prior band experience is necessary, although applicants must not have existing contracts with specific record companies and agencies.

Toei Animation will produce the anime, which will center on girl bands. The video above notes that Universal Music is the world's largest music company and that Toei Animation is Japan's largest anime studio.

Bushiroad launched its similar BanG Dream! project in 2017. The project also consists of girl rock bands performing in concerts with their own instruments, and also serving as voice actresses for their respective characters in anime adaptations.