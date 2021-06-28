Hatsu Kiss Digital Magazine Shuts Down

Manga in magazine move to Palcy app

The 36th issue of Kodansha 's Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine announced on Friday that the magazine has shut down as of this issue.

The following manga will move to Kodansha and pixiv 's Palcy manga app:

Ke-chan no Koibito wa Futari Iru

Mayonaka ni Coffee

Bukiyо̄-kun to Kataomoi no Uta

Isekai Heritage

Hoshikuzu Safari

Ienai Koto o Shita no wa Dare?

The magazine launched in June 2014 as the successor to Kodansha 's Kiss Plus magazine, which ceased publication in February 2014. Hatsu Kiss focused on "the fun of meeting for the first time."

The magazine published its final print issue in April 2018, and it switched to digital-only publication in June 2018. The magazine also shifted from bimonthly to monthly publication.

Manga that the magazine has published include Mari Yamazaki 's Steve Jobs , Bakka Okita 's Tōmei na Yurikago (The Invisible Cradle), and Tsukiko's Batsukoi .

Source: Hatsu Kiss