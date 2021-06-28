Lovely Muco's Takayuki Mizushina Launches New Manga in July

Kiri Moya Biyori centers on illustrator with pet dog, cat

Manga creator Takayuki Mizushina announced on Twitter on June 24 that he will launch a new manga titled Kiri Moya Biyori (Clear Skies for Kiri and Moya) in this year's 16th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine on July 27. The manga will center on a picture book illustrator named Hiyori, and her pet dog and cat Moya and Kiri.

Mizushina ended the Itoshi no Muco ( Lovely Muco! or Lovely Muuuuuuuco! ) manga last year. Mizushina launched the manga in Evening in 2011. Kodansha published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume last November.

The manga inspired three seasons of the Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco anime shorts on Fuji TV . The first season ran for 21 episodes from July to December 2013, the second season ran for 22 episodes from April to October 2014, and the third season ran for 25 episodes from October 2015 to March 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired in Japan. Takenori Mihara helmed the first two seasons at Douga Kubo .