Tsutomu Nihei's APOSIMZ Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

The August issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Friday that Tsutomu Nihei 's APOSIMZ manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on August 25.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally via Kindle and Comixology , and also releases the manga in print. It describes the story:

This story takes place on the frigid, massive artificial planet known as Aposimz. Eo, Biko and Etherow, residents of the White Diamond Beam, are in the middle of combat training when suddenly a girl appears, Rebedoan Empire soldiers in hot pursuit. The girl asks for their help in keeping safe a “code” and seven mysterious “bullets.” This chance encounter marks a major shift in the fate of the entire planet…

Nihei launched the manga under the title Ningyō no Kuni in Shonen Sirius in February 2017. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan on April 30. Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume on January 19.

The title APOSIMZ shares a name with a minor story element in Nihei's earlier Knights of Sidonia manga. In the story, the Aposimz was one of only two named "seed ships" (the other being the titular Sidonia) that escaped the Gauna's destruction of Earth. The paths of the two ships are already light years apart in the beginning of the story, and the ships' survival is left in doubt.