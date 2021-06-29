News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 27-July 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dororo, Hatena Illusion anime; Peach Boy Riverside, Farewell to My Alter manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassins Pride Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 June 29
Bleach Set 11 BDPlease Viz Media US$54.97 June 29
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Part 2 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 29
Dear Brother BDPlease Discotek Media US$69.95 June 29
Dororo BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 June 29
Hatena Illusion BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 29
Lady Oscar: The Rose of Versailles Collection 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 June 29
Memories BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 June 29
Nyanbo! BDPlease Discotek Media US$19.95 June 29
SWORDGAI BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 June 29
Video Warrior Laserion BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 June 29

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Bitchcraft Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
A Certain Magical Index GN 23Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
Dear NOMAN GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
Farewell to My Alter Nio Nakatani Short Story Collection GNPlease Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
The Honor Student at Magic High School GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
I Cannot Reach You GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 29
Kakegurui twin GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
Love at Fourteen GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
Magical Girl Site GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 29
Melody of Iron GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$12.95 June 29
Merman in My Tub GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 29
Mieruko-chan GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
Peach Boy Riverside GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 29
Play It Cool, Guys GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 29
Trinity Seven GN 23Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 29
UQ Holder! GN 22Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 29
World’s End Harem GN 11Please Seven Seas US$10.99 June 29

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Bitchcraft GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Atsumori-kun's Bride to Be GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Dear NOMAN GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Farewell to My Alter Nio Nakatani Short Story Collection GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Heaven's Design Team GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Heterogenia Linguistico GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
The Honor Student at Magic High School GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
I Cannot Reach You GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
I Fell in Love After School GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 29
Love at Fourteen GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Magical Girl Site GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 29
Melody of Iron GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$12.95 June 29
Merman in My Tub GN 8Please Seven Seas US$8.99 June 29
Mieruko-chan GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
My Summer of You GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Play It Cool, Guys GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Seven Shakespeares GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 June 29
Shōjo Fight! GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 June 29
Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 29
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 29
Trinity Seven GN 23Please Yen Press US$10.99 June 29
UQ Holder! GN 22Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 29
Yuri Bear Storm GN 1-3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 each June 29

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 29
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 30
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 29
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 29
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 1
The Great Cleric Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 28
Loner Life in Another World Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 1
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 1
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 28
The Sidekick Never Gets the Girl, Let Alone the Protag's Sister! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 2
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 29
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 29
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 2

