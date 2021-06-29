News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 27-July 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dororo, Hatena Illusion anime; Peach Boy Riverside, Farewell to My Alter manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassins Pride Steelbook BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|June 29
|Bleach Set 11 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$54.97
|June 29
|A Certain Scientific Railgun T Part 2 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 29
|Dear Brother BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|June 29
|Dororo BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|June 29
|Hatena Illusion BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 29
|Lady Oscar: The Rose of Versailles Collection 2 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|June 29
|Memories BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|June 29
|Nyanbo! BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$19.95
|June 29
|SWORDGAI BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|June 29
|Video Warrior Laserion BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|June 29
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Bitchcraft Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|A Certain Magical Index GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Dear NOMAN GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Farewell to My Alter Nio Nakatani Short Story Collection GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|The Honor Student at Magic High School GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|I Cannot Reach You GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Kakegurui twin GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Love at Fourteen GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Magical Girl Site GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Melody of Iron GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$12.95
|June 29
|Merman in My Tub GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Mieruko-chan GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Play It Cool, Guys GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Trinity Seven GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 29
|UQ Holder! GN 22Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 29
|World’s End Harem GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|June 29
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Bitchcraft GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Atsumori-kun's Bride to Be GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Dear NOMAN GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Farewell to My Alter Nio Nakatani Short Story Collection GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Heaven's Design Team GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Heterogenia Linguistico GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|The Honor Student at Magic High School GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|I Cannot Reach You GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|I Fell in Love After School GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 29
|Love at Fourteen GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Magical Girl Site GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 29
|Melody of Iron GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$12.95
|June 29
|Merman in My Tub GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|June 29
|Mieruko-chan GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|My Summer of You GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Play It Cool, Guys GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Seven Shakespeares GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Shōjo Fight! GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 29
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 29
|Trinity Seven GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$10.99
|June 29
|UQ Holder! GN 22Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 29
|Yuri Bear Storm GN 1-3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99 each
|June 29
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 29
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 30
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 29
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 29
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 1
|The Great Cleric Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 28
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 1
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 1
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 28
|The Sidekick Never Gets the Girl, Let Alone the Protag's Sister! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 2
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 29
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 29
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 2