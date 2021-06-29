One Peace Books Launches The Rising of the Shield Hero Audiobook

Kurt Kanazawa narrates audiobook version of light novel

One Peace Books announced on Twitter on June 22 that it has released an audiobook for Aneko Yusagi 's The Rising of the Shield Hero ( Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari ) light novel series. Kurt Kanazawa narrated the audiobook version of the light novel.

The audiobook is available now on Audiobooks.com and will soon be available on services such as Amazon, Apple Books, Audible, NOOK Audibooks, and Spotify.

The company began publishing the light novel in English in September 2015, and shipped the 20th volume of the novel on ‎June 22. One Peace Books describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

One Peace Books began publishing Aiya Kyū's manga adaptation in November 2015.

The The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The show's second season will premiere in October under the title The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 with Crunchyroll streaming. The anime will also have a third season.