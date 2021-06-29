Strike the Blood Anime Gets 5th, Final OVA Season

The official website for the Strike The Blood original video anime ( OVA ) series announced on Wednesday the fifth OVA season titled Strike The Blood FINAL, which will adapt the original novel series' story finale. The website streamed an announcement promotional video:

The new OVA will feature a returning cast and staff, including director Hideyo Yamamoto , scriptwriter Hiroyuki Yoshino , character designer Keiichi Sano (joined by Hideki Furukawa ), sound director Jin Aketagawa at the sound production studio Magic Capsule , composer Assumed Sounds , and animation studio CONNECT .

The main story of Gakuto Mikumo 's Strike The Blood novel series ended in the 22nd compiled book volume in August 2020.

The novels debuted in 2011 with Manyako 's illustrations. The school action fantasy story of Strike The Blood begins with Kojō Akatsuki, a boy deemed the "fourth progenitor" — the world's most powerful vampire, once thought to only exist in legend and lore. In the Itogamijima special zone for demons, a girl named Yukina Himeragi is entrusted with watching over the vampire and if needed, hunting him down.

Mikumo's original novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2013, as well as two OVA seasons in 2015 and 2016-2017. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan. Discotek licensed the television anime for North American home video. Crunchyroll is streaming the first two OVAs, and it will also stream the third OVA .

Strike The Blood III , the third Strike The Blood OVA season, shipped in five installments between December 2018 and September 2019. Each release featured two episodes, for a total of 10 episodes. The season covered up to volume 17 of Mikumo's original series, as well as the end of the "Holy War" (Seisen) arc.

Strike The Blood IV , the fourth OVA series for the Strike The Blood franchise , debuted its first two-episode home video release on April 2020 after a delay. The OVA 's second volume is delayed from June 2020 to July 2020, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The remaining four volumes (each with two episodes) shipped in October 2020; December 2020; on March 26, 2021; and on Wednesday.

The Strike The Blood: Kieta Seisō-hen (Disappearing Holy Lance Arc) special OVA shipped in January 2020, and was the first in the franchise to tell an original story episode not in Mikumo's novels.

TATE serialized a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine from 2012 to 2017. Yen Press is publishing both the light novel series and manga adaptation in North America. Ryuryū Akari 's Strike The Blood Kochira Saikai Gakuen Chūtō-bu ( Strike The Blood : This Is Saikai Academy's Junior High Division) spinoff manga also ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine from October 2016 to July 2019.