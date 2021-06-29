Tarō Hitsuji's Furuki Okite no Mahō Kishi Novels Get Manga in July

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on Monday that Yoshihiro Kawabata 's manga adaptation of Tarō Hitsuji 's Furuki Okite no Mahō Kishi ( The fairy knight lives with old rules ) light novel series will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 27. Hitsuji revealed the manga adaptation in January.

The novels center on Sid Brizze, who was praised as the strongest of knights in the age of legends, and yet was also infamously known as the "barbarian." With the ascension of the young prince to the throne of Calpurnia, Sid is hired to teach at the fairy knight academy as an instructor, and begins a new life.

Hitsuji launched the light novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka in December 2020. The second volume shipped on June 18.

Hitsuji's original Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ( Roku de Nashi Majutsu Kōshi to Akashic Records ) light novel series, with illustrations by Kurone Mishima , launched with the first volume in July 2014. The series is ongoing, with 18 volumes and eight short story collections. The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the novels' manga adaptation by Aosa Tsunemi .

Hitsuji also pens the Last Round Arthurs light novel series, which Yen Press is releasing. Yen Press is also releasing the manga adaptation.

Kawabata previously drew the Boogiepop at Dawn manga adaptation, which launched in April 2018.