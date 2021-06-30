Funimation Streams The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime

Anime begins streaming on July 4

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga exclusively on July 4 for the summer 2021 anime season.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will then air on BS11 and Yomiuri TV .

Natsuki Hanae plays the Duke of Death, while Ayumi Mano plays Alice, the maid.

Hanae and Mano are performing the opening theme song "Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru" (Full Moon and Silhouette's Night). Mano is performing the ending theme song "Nocturne." The single including both the opening and ending theme songs will launch on June 28.

The cast also includes:

The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any living thing that he touches. He is accompanied by his maid Alice, who enjoys teasing him, but is the only remaining person devoted to him.

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Kill Me Baby , Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is in charge of the CGI. Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata ( Danchi Tomoo , Hi Score Girl ) is drawing the character designs. Yusuke Suzuki is the CG director. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe are composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on May 12.

