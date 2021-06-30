Prince of Tennis II: RisingBeat Rhythm Smartphone Game Gets English Release

English version launched on Wednesday

Ambition Co., Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it has launched The Prince of Tennis II : RisingBeat ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Rising Beat ) smartphone game in English for iOS devices and Android devices with developer Bushiroad Inc. The title is a rhythm action game that uses character songs and features characters from The Prince of Tennis franchise . The game is free to play with in-app purchases.

The game launched in Japan in November 2017.

The game features dozens of songs, including the title's main theme song "RisingBeat" by Ryoma Echizen ( Junko Minagawa ). There is also a U-17 Training Camp mode with story scenarios from Prince of Tennis II and a My Area interior design mode.

Takeshi Konomi serialized The Prince of Tennis manga 's original run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga followed middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. That original manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

Konomi then launched The New Prince of Tennis manga series in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in 2009. The story picks up after the national tournament, when Ryōma joins a select group of middle school players at Japan's top training camp for players under 17. This ongoing sequel manga spawned its own 2012 television The Prince of Tennis II anime series. The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 series then ran for five volumes from October 2014 to June 2015.

The franchise has also inspired the Tennis no Ōjisama BEST GAMES!! original video anime ( OVA ) project. The project retells the story of the franchise 's top matches. Three OVAs screened in 2018 and 2019.

Most recently, The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime project streamed in two parts. The first part streamed on February 13, and the second part streamed on April 17.

The Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama (Ryōma! Rebirth: The Prince of Tennis Movie) 3DCG anime film will open in Japan on September 3. The film will play in theaters in two versions, in which some scenes are different to move the story on two parallel tracks. The "Decide" version focuses on the Seigaku team captain Kunimitsu Tezuka and Rikkai team captain Seiichi Yukimura, while the "Glory" version focuses on the Hyōtei team captain Keigo Atobe and Shitenhōji team captain Kuranosuke Shiraishi.

Viz Media published the 42nd and final volume of Konomi's original Prince of Tennis manga run in North America in 2011. Crunchyroll streamed The Prince of Tennis II television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan, and it then streamed the spinoff original video anime projects.

