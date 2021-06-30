News
smash. Smartphone Video App Announces Mrs. Warabi Anime for Early July
posted on by Alex Mateo
An official website and Twitter account opened on Wednesday to announce that the smash. smartphone video app will stream its first original anime Ankoku Kazoku Warabi-san (Dark Family Warabi-san, or Mrs. Warabi) at the beginning of July. The website revealed the cast, key visual, and a teaser video. The video shows the cast saying lines and joking how "terrible" this project is.
New episodes will premiere weekly on the app.
The dark comedy follows Mrs. Warabi's family, who are unable to suppress their desires and tend to repeat the same mistakes in their lives.
The cast includes:
Isamu Ueno is directing the anime at ODDJOB, and Takeshi Takemura is writing the screenplay. indi is planning and producing the anime.
Sources: Mrs. Warabi anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie, Animate Times