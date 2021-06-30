smash. Smartphone Video App Announces Mrs. Warabi Anime for Early July

Cast, visual, video unveiled for Ankoku Kazoku Warabi-san

An official website and Twitter account opened on Wednesday to announce that the smash. smartphone video app will stream its first original anime Ankoku Kazoku Warabi-san (Dark Family Warabi-san, or Mrs. Warabi ) at the beginning of July. The website revealed the cast, key visual, and a teaser video. The video shows the cast saying lines and joking how "terrible" this project is.

New episodes will premiere weekly on the app.

The dark comedy follows Mrs. Warabi's family, who are unable to suppress their desires and tend to repeat the same mistakes in their lives.

The cast includes:

Suzuko Mimori as Warabi Morino, the 35-year-old main character, who is a former gravure idol

Takayuki Yamada as Sugio Morino, 45-year-old husband of Warabi and a former TV station employee

Tesshō Genda as Rinpei Okada, 80-year-old father of Warabi. He is in a second marriage with his wife Fuki

Eiko Masuyama as Fuki Okada, 55-year-old birth mother of Warabi and an active senior

Natsuki Hanae as Takeo Okada, 20-year-old brother of Warabi. He is an asocial college student and YouTuber.

Rumi Okubo as Nameko Okada, 15-year-old sister of Warabi. She is a high schooler with a positive attitude.

Reina Ueda as Kuri Morino, 5-year-old son of Warabi and Sugio. He is a kindergartener with 150 IQ.

Isamu Ueno is directing the anime at ODDJOB , and Takeshi Takemura is writing the screenplay. indi is planning and producing the anime.

Sources: Mrs. Warabi anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie, Animate Times