Crunchyroll Streams Relative Worlds Film for Movie Night at Home Series

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has begun streaming CRAFTAR STUDIOS Inc.'s original anime film The Relative Worlds ( Ashita Sekai ga Owaru Toshitemo ) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland as part of its Crunchyroll Movie Night at Home series.

Crunchyroll Movie Night at Home started on May 1 with Penguin Highway and followed up with Patema Inverted on June 1, both in the U.K. and Ireland. In the series, Crunchyrolll streams a different anime film for a month. The films replace each other on the 1st of the month.

The movie night series will continue with the following movies in the U.K. and Ireland, with some films also streaming in the U.S.

Relative Worlds opened in Japan in January 2019. Craftar is credited with the original work, and Yūhei Sakuragi ( The Relative Worlds , Ingress) directed the film and wrote the script. Shochiku Media Division distributed the film. Aimyon performs the film's theme song, also titled "Ashita Sekai ga Owaru Toshitemo," as well as the film's insert song "Ra, no Hanashi." The film marked the first time Aimyon contributed music to an anime work.

The film centers on Shin and Kotori, who are both third years in high school. Shin lost his mother when he was little, and since then he has a tendency to close himself off. Kotori is his childhood friend who always looks out for him. One day, another "self" from another Japan appears in front of them.

Shochiku had listed in January 2018 that Sakuragi and Craftar would release a CG anime film in fall 2018. CG anime studio Craftar worked with Sakuragi on The Relative Worlds . Hulu Japan and Craftar 's original two-part "smart CG animation" project premiered via streaming on Hulu Japan in April 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)