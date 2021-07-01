Expelled from Paradise Anime Staff Reunite for Brand-New Film Project

Director Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) posted a visual on Thursday and teased that he is starting a new work with his staff on the science-fiction anime film Expelled from Paradise : Toei Animation , Nitroplus writer Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Thunderbolt Fantasy ), and character designer Masatsugu Saitō ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice ). He added that the project is already in full-fledged development with new staff partners as well.

Urobuchi reported that Renji Ōki ( Azur Lane , Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters novelization), a Nitroplus writer who wrote an Expelled from Paradise side-story novel, is teaming up on the background materials for the new project. Toei Animation 's Expelled from Paradise producer and CG director Kouichi Noguchi ( Digimon: Data Squad ) said that he is working on the new project, and revealed that it is a film project. The staff did not state that the new project's story is tied in any way to Expelled from Paradise 's story.

The Expelled from Paradise film debuted in theaters in Japan in November 2014, and won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May. Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014.

Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.