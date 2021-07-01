Pui Pui Molcar Anime Gets Its 1st Game, Slated for Smartphones

Animation studio Gathering and the licensing company GoodLuck3 announced on Thursday that Shinei Animation 's Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion anime series is inspiring its first game, a smartphone game titled Pui Pui Molcar Mogu Mogu Parking . The game will debut for iOS and Android in July.

In the "hyper casual game," a player will assume the role of a Molcar and attempt to escape from parking lots to clear stages. With each cleared stage, the player expands their own Molland area. The game is free to play.

The stop-motion series premiered on January 5 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, will open in Japan on July 22.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt.

This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the script, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Katsura Satō. The series' animators included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, and Makoto Takano . The artists included Misato, Ikuko Iwatsuki , Katsura Satō, Harune Satō , and Michiko Kaihatsu . Shota Kowatsu composed the music.

Shinei Animation produces Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon , among other titles.

Wit Studio established a stop-motion studio with Misato in December 2020.

