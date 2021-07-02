Madhouse Unveils Original Anime Film 'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Set in Iceland

Madhouse unveiled on Friday a new anime film project titled Goodbye, Don Glees! with a 2022 opening date. Atsuko Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) is directing the anime and penning the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) is designing the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

The film will be Ishizuka's first original anime film. Ishizuka commented that the film will be set in Iceland, saying that "after reaching Antarctica" in her previous anime A Place Further Than the Universe , she opened a map and looked for the opposite extreme from Antarctica. "Far west of Eurasia lies an isolated island that marks the far reaches of the Atlantic." She added that the story will center on a 15-year-old child on the verge of adulthood as summer vacation begins.

Both Ishizuka and Yoshimatsu worked on A Place Further Than the Universe a 2018 television anime about four girls who jump on an opportunity to join an Antarctic expedition for their own complicated reasons. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

