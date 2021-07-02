Pokémon Franchise Posts Music-Driven, Dialogue-Free 'Mattete ne Koiking' Pokétoon Anime Short

The Pokémon Company International debuted a new Pokétoon net anime short, "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp), on the Pokémon Kids TV channel on YouTube on Friday. Cedric Herole ( Napping Princess animation director) is the director, line director, storyboarder, character designer, art designer, key animator, and animation director for the music-driven, dialogue-free short. Aimi Tate is credited for the story concept. Studio Colorido animated the short.

The first Pokétoon short, "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu," premiered in June 2020. Two new shorts in the series, ""Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" (Pancham Who Aspires to Be a Hero) and "Yume no Tsubomi" (Dreaming Tsubomi) debuted on May 5 and June 4 earlier this year, respectively.

An earlier image teased more shorts including "Mattete ne! Koiking," but also Gengar ni Nacchatta!? (I Transformed Into a Gengar!?), and "Pokapoka Magumaggu House" (Comfy Slugma House) from the Pokétoon initiative, which is now a series of shorts:

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel launched in 2019 with a focus on children's programming.