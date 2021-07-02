News
Pokémon Franchise Posts Music-Driven, Dialogue-Free 'Mattete ne Koiking' Pokétoon Anime Short
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Pokémon Company International debuted a new Pokétoon net anime short, "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp), on the Pokémon Kids TV channel on YouTube on Friday. Cedric Herole (Napping Princess animation director) is the director, line director, storyboarder, character designer, art designer, key animator, and animation director for the music-driven, dialogue-free short. Aimi Tate is credited for the story concept. Studio Colorido animated the short.
The first Pokétoon short, "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu," premiered in June 2020. Two new shorts in the series, ""Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" (Pancham Who Aspires to Be a Hero) and "Yume no Tsubomi" (Dreaming Tsubomi) debuted on May 5 and June 4 earlier this year, respectively.
An earlier image teased more shorts including "Mattete ne! Koiking," but also Gengar ni Nacchatta!? (I Transformed Into a Gengar!?), and "Pokapoka Magumaggu House" (Comfy Slugma House) from the Pokétoon initiative, which is now a series of shorts:
The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel launched in 2019 with a focus on children's programming.
