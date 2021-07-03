Crunchyroll Streams Battle Game in 5 Seconds, Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Anime

Crunchyroll announced during its AX Lite online panel on Saturday that it will stream the Battle Game in 5 Seconds anime and Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles anime this summer season.

The company also announced that it will stream future anime series, such as Restaurant to Another World 2 , Sakugan ( Sacks&Guns!! ), The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window , The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat , In the Land of Leadale , and Orient . Of these series, Crunchyroll revealed a new October premiere date for Restaurant to Another World 2 and Sakugan , while also revealing a January 2022 premiere date for In the Land of Leadale .

Crunchyroll also mentioned that Junichi Suwabe , Saori Ōnishi , and Sumire Uesaka will attend as guests to Crunchyroll 's own Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event on August 5-8 to discuss the Restaurant to Another World 2 anime.

Crunchyroll also streamed trailers for Orient , Sakugan, Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- , and The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat .

Battle Game in 5 Seconds premieres in Japan on July 12 at 24:00 (effectively, July 13 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

Meigo Naito is serving as chief director, and Nobuyoshi Arai ( Banana Fish , Duel Masters episode director) is directing the anime at the animation studios Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . ( Shogakukan Shueisha Production and Studio A-Cat are producing, and Studio A-Cat is handling the CG animation.) Touko Machida ( High-Rise Invasion , Maesetsu! Opening Act , Lucky Star ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomokatsu Nagasaku ( Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Slap Up Party: Arad Senki ) and Ikuo Yamakado ( In Search of the Lost Future ) are designing the characters.

Akari Kitō is performing the opening theme song "No Continue," and the unit "15-sai to Seiko Ōmori " is performing the ending theme song "Makeibe Jikkyō Play" (Let's Stream a Playthrough of the Bad Ending).



Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles will premiere in Japan on the TV Tokyo channel on July 5 at 26:00 (effectively, July 6 at 2:00 a.m.). The anime will also run on BS Fuji and AT-X , and stream on ABEMA and other services later.

Osamu Yamasaki ( Toward the Terra , ItaKiss , Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , in collaboration with Wao World . Yamasaki is also penning the scripts alongside Mitsutaka Hirota , Megumu Sasano , and Yoshiko Nakamura . Kyoko Yufu is designing the characters.

Osahiko Segawa is directing the art, and Tomoko Kohioki is the color key artist. Norimasa Teramoto is the compositing director of photography, while Keisuke Yanagi is editing. Yasuyuki Yamazaki is composing the music, with Nippon Columbia and TMS Music producing the music. Hiroto Morishita is directing the sound, while Suara Pro's Shota Yaso is in charge of sound effects. KANON is producing the sound. Nippon Columbia and TMS Music are producing the music.

Marika Kōno sings the opening theme song "New story" — the first theme song in her career, and Aguri Ōnishi sings the ending theme song "Elder flower."



Source: Email correspondence