Funimation Streams The Detective Is Already Dead, Love Live! Superstar!! Anime

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the television anime of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series from July 4. The company also announced on Saturday that it will stream the Love Live! Superstar!! anime starting on July 11.

Funimation describes the The Detective Is Already Dead anime:

The series follows Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who is always getting into trouble, as he finds himself the assistant of Siesta, a globe-trotting detective, and the two of them solve a series of mysteries. But after years of adventuring and saving lives, Siesta mysteriously dies, though her legacy will shape the lives of Kimihiko and others as they move forward.

Manabu Kurihara ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! character designer/chief animation director) is directing the anime at ENGI . Kazuya Miura and Shin'ichi Fukumoto are serving as the animation superivsor and the assistant director, respectively. Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( Hensuki , Holmes of Kyoto , King's Game The Animation ) is designing the characters. Yuuyu , Naoki Tani , and Tatsuya Yano are composing the music, and INCS Toenter is producing the music.

Musical artists Mary x jon-YAKITORY sings the opening song "Koko de Ikiteru." (We're Alive Here.), for which Vocaloid producer jon-YAKITORY also wrote the lyrics and composed and arranged the music. The "V artist" and illustrator Kagura Nana is performing the ending theme song "Kodō" (Heartbeat). Producer 40mP wrote the lyrics, and scored and arranged the music.

The anime will premiere with a one-hour special on the AT-X channel on July 4 at 9:30 p.m., and then it will run on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS NTV , and TV Aichi , as well as on the dAnime Store and other streaming services in Japan.



Love Live! Superstar!! will premiere on public broadcaster NHK 's E-tele channel on July 11 at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EDT). "Liella," the new idol group that will star in the anime, debuted their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start Is Your Sky) for a limited time digitally on February 28.

The anime's official website describes the story:

Yuigaoka Girls High School is a newly established school that lies between the Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama neighborhoods of Tokyo. The story centers on its first batch of students. With no history, no upperclassmen or alumni, and no reputation, it is a school full of unknowns. Five girls, among them Kanon Shibuya, have a fateful encounter with school idols. Kanon decides, "I love singing. I want to make something come true with song!" Many feelings converge upon a star that has only started to grow. The future is blank and full of possibility for these girls, and their story that everyone will make possible has only just begun. Soar with your wings, our Love Live!

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returns as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saito ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returns from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.

