Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Golf Super Rush debuts at #1; Samurai Warriors at #2, #3; Scarlet Nexus at #5, #9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 80,430 80,430
2 PS4 Samurai Warriors 5 KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 55,675 55,675
3 NSw Samurai Warriors 5 KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 38,691 38,691
4 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 23,280 126,008
5 PS4 Scarlet Nexus Bandai Namco Entertainment June 24 20,160 20,160
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,756 2,654,669
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,888 2,019,432
8 PS4 Nayuto no Kiseki: Kai Nihon Falcom June 24 11,230 11,230
9 PS5 Scarlet Nexus Bandai Namco Entertainment June 24 11,008 11,008
10 NSw The Caligula Effect 2 FuRyu June 24 10,243 10,243
11 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 10,054 169,640
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 8,540 2,242,440
13 PS4 The Caligula Effect 2 FuRyu June 24 8,454 8,454
14 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,277 3,888,483
15 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 7,522 2,272,644
16 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 6,430 790,477
17 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,062 4,318,560
18 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,593 6,807,289
19 NSw Warui Ō-sama to Rippa na Yūsha Nippon Ichi Software June 24 5,433 5,433
20 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 5,384 248,991

Source: Famitsu

