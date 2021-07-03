News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Golf Super Rush debuts at #1; Samurai Warriors at #2, #3; Scarlet Nexus at #5, #9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|80,430
|80,430
|2
|PS4
|Samurai Warriors 5
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|55,675
|55,675
|3
|NSw
|Samurai Warriors 5
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|38,691
|38,691
|4
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|23,280
|126,008
|5
|PS4
|Scarlet Nexus
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 24
|20,160
|20,160
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,756
|2,654,669
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,888
|2,019,432
|8
|PS4
|Nayuto no Kiseki: Kai
|Nihon Falcom
|June 24
|11,230
|11,230
|9
|PS5
|Scarlet Nexus
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 24
|11,008
|11,008
|10
|NSw
|The Caligula Effect 2
|FuRyu
|June 24
|10,243
|10,243
|11
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|10,054
|169,640
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|8,540
|2,242,440
|13
|PS4
|The Caligula Effect 2
|FuRyu
|June 24
|8,454
|8,454
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,277
|3,888,483
|15
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|7,522
|2,272,644
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|6,430
|790,477
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,062
|4,318,560
|18
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,593
|6,807,289
|19
|NSw
|Warui Ō-sama to Rippa na Yūsha
|Nippon Ichi Software
|June 24
|5,433
|5,433
|20
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|5,384
|248,991
Source: Famitsu