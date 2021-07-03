TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67.

In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.

Her numerous other roles include Hiyori Tamura in Lucky Star , Rokuta Kamado in Demon Slayer , adult Toph Beifong in the American animated series The Legend of Korra, and Taokaka in the BlazBlue video games. To soap opera aficionados, she was Renee DiMera on Days of Our Lives and Donna Love Hudson on Another World.

