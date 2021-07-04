Blue Reflection Ray Anime Reveals New Video, Ending Theme Artist for Show's 2nd Half

The official Twitter account for Blue Reflection Ray , the television anime of Gust 's Blue Reflection ( Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken ) role-playing game, revealed a trailer for the show's second cours (quarter of a year) on Saturday. The Twitter account also revealed that ACCAMER will perform the show's new ending theme song "fluoresce." The below video previews the song, as well as Eir Aoi 's new opening theme song "Atokku."

The anime premiered on April 9, and will air for two cours . Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The staff canceled the show's Blu-ray Disc releases in Japan for "various reasons."

Risako Yoshida ( The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , Diabolik Lovers More, Blood ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Akiko Waba ( EUREKA SEVEN AO , A Lull in the Sea , Lostorage incited WIXOSS ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Koichi Kikuta is adapting Mel Kishida 's original character designs for animation, Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director at Magic Capsule , and Daisuke Shinoda is composing the music. EXiNA is performing the first opening theme song "DiViNE." ACCAMER is performing the first ending theme song "Seishin" (Deepest).

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan in March 2017 for PS4 and PlayStation Vita.

Mel Kishida ( Sound of the Sky , Hana-Saku Iroha , Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland ) designed the characters for the game and was also credited as supervisor, while Keiichi Sigsawa ( Kino's Journey , Allison ), Yūsaku Igarashi ( Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu ), and Kōji Natsumi ( Hazakura ga Kita Natsu , Girly Airforce ) were in charge of series scripts.

The franchise is getting two new games: Blue Reflection Sun for smartphones and Blue Reflection Tie for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Blue Reflection Tie will get an English release under the title Blue Reflection: Second Light .