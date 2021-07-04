New Macross Delta Film, Frontier Short's Trailer Reveals Fall Debut

Rescheduled Frontier concerts, Delta Blu-ray box, 3rd Walküre album also announced

The live-streamed "#Air Walküre/ Macross F o Issho ni Miyō!!!!!!!" event announced on Sunday that the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film and the "Gekjōban Tanpen Macross Frontier ~Toki no Meikyū" (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short will open this fall. A trailer debuted in the event with the feature film's insert song "Glow in the dark."

Macross franchise artist Hidetaka Tenjin and Macross Delta character designer Chisato Mita collaborated on the new Macross Delta film's second key visual for the announcement:

Sunday's event also announced that the delayed " Macross Frontier Galaxy Live 2021" concerts have been rescheduled to November 9 and 10 at Chiba's Makuhari Messe event venue. On a separate note, people can vote online until September 5 for which Walküre song they want the Macross Frontier singers to cover, and vice-versa.

There will be a " Macross Delta Blu-ray Box Walküre Edition" set for the Macross Delta television anime on September 28 and a third full album, Walküre Reborn!, for the anime's Walküre idol group. The 26-episode Blu-ray box will include the live-streamed replay version of Walküre's first concert, a previously released interview with the members (with newly added footage), a collection of bonus videos from the previous releases, a planned 52-page Walküre photo book, the previously released alternate version of the first episode, and nine episodes worth of previously released audio commentaries. Original character designer Chisato Mita ( CAPCOM ) is illustrating the new box art, and anime character designer Majiro is illustrating the inner packaging.

The "Walküre Senjō no Premium Live Event at Toyosu Pit" had announced the new film in September 2018 and described the film as "entirely new" — as opposed to that year's Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre ( Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre ), which compiled earlier television anime footage with some new sequences.

Creator Shoji Kawamori had stated at the " Flying Dog 10th Anniversary Live 'Inu Fes'" event in February 2019 that he had been aiming to release the new Macross Delta anime film in 2020.

The members of the idol group Walküre announced the title of the new Macross Delta film at the "Macross Crossover Live 2019" concerts in June 2019. The Walküre members noted that there are six exclamation points in the title when there are only five members, and they half-jokingly asked Kawamori for the reason. Kawamori teased that there will be a sixth performer.

The Shoji Kawamori Expo opened that month also, and the end of the exhibition revealed a story teaser for the new film:

Walküre and Delta Flight used music to save people from the Vár Syndrome, a previously unknown disease that made humans and others go berserk. However, they find themselves facing a new threat…

The Shoji Kawamori Expo had also listed the film in "20XX."

Kawamori noted at the All Japan Model and Hobby Show in September 2019 that the word "LIVE" in the title has several meanings, including the Japanese connotation of a live concert and the English connotation of a live broadcast. He also noted that the "L" in the title is in red to connotate "love." He also teased at least one new variable fighter design for the film.

The 26-episode Macross Delta television anime series ran from April to September 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015. Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre opened in Japan in February 2018.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

