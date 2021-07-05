Bushiroad Announces mini vanguard Large Mini Anime, Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Anime's English Dub

Bushiroad announced on Monday that its Cardfight!! Vanguard trading card game franchise is inspiring mini vanguard Large , a new mini anime series that will premiere on the franchise 's official YouTube channel on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. EDT. New episodes will stream every week.

Bushiroad describes mini vanguard Large :

The stage is set on a moon of Planet Cray, “Aniversario.”

To develop the moon, Selca summons Aichi, Chrono and friends.

A large undertaking by familiar vanguard characters!

Tsukasa Nishiyama is directing the series at OLM , and Naotoshi Nakajima is in charge of the series scripts. Akira Itō is the supervising producer. Takeshi Takadera is the music director. Infinity Vision and DLE are providing animation production support.

The company also announced that the new Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series will get an English dub that will debut on the franchise 's YouTube channnel on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EDT. New episodes will premiere every week.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's English cast includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 3, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles on April 3. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer. Ken Mori directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) drew the character designs for animation.

Two bands from Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise performed the theme songs. Roselia performed the opening song "ZEAL of proud," while Argonavis performed the ending theme song "Y."

