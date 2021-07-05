News
futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 16 Home-Sha Inc. Titles
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Fantasista, Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Monday at its AX Lite 2021 panel that it has licensed 16 new titles from Home-sha Inc. Fantasista, Inc.'s Manga Planet manga subscription service also announced on Monday that it has acquired Kodansha titles that will be announced at a later date.
futekiya will announce English titles and release dates for the following titles at a later date:
- Achira Kochira Bokura (no, Are kara to Kore kara) by Thanat
- Zenin Kiritsu! Shiritsu BL Gakuen Koutou-Gakkou ～Tachibana × Mizuki hen～ by Shinta Harekawa
- Mahoroba Eden by Fujitobi
- My Sweet Home by Miu Kouda
- Maou no Musuko wa Sunao ni Narenai! by Akira Sasayama
- Satsuki Matsu by Masaru Masa
- Iu koto Kiite, Sensei by Megane
- My Only Doggy by echo
- Utakata Calendar by Ayako Muro
- Koi wo Egakeba Iro ga Saku by Shota Kon
- Noid～Ai no Sukuu Hoshi～ by Poteto Ueno
- Yoru ni Kin no Ame no Furu by Kobato Omori
- Neko Nante Itsumo Kimagure by Sachi Murakami
- Yakimochi wa Kitsune-iro by Machi Suehiro
- Gotsugou Simulation by Suiyoubi
- Sweetie Agape by Poteto Yamamori
Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles.
The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.
Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.
Source: Email correspondence