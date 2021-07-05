futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 16 Home-Sha Inc. Titles

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Monday at its AX Lite 2021 panel that it has licensed 16 new titles from Home-sha Inc. Fantasista , Inc.'s Manga Planet manga subscription service also announced on Monday that it has acquired Kodansha titles that will be announced at a later date.

futekiya will announce English titles and release dates for the following titles at a later date:

Achira Kochira Bokura (no, Are kara to Kore kara) by Thanat

by Thanat Zenin Kiritsu! Shiritsu BL Gakuen Koutou-Gakkou ～Tachibana × Mizuki hen～ by Shinta Harekawa

by Shinta Harekawa Mahoroba Eden by Fujitobi

by Fujitobi My Sweet Home by Miu Kouda

by Miu Kouda Maou no Musuko wa Sunao ni Narenai! by Akira Sasayama

by Akira Sasayama Satsuki Matsu by Masaru Masa

by Masaru Masa Iu koto Kiite, Sensei by Megane

by Megane My Only Doggy by echo

by echo Utakata Calendar by Ayako Muro

by Ayako Muro Koi wo Egakeba Iro ga Saku by Shota Kon

by Shota Kon Noid～Ai no Sukuu Hoshi～ by Poteto Ueno

by Poteto Ueno Yoru ni Kin no Ame no Furu by Kobato Omori

by Kobato Omori Neko Nante Itsumo Kimagure by Sachi Murakami

by Yakimochi wa Kitsune-iro by Machi Suehiro

by Machi Suehiro Gotsugou Simulation by Suiyoubi

by Suiyoubi Sweetie Agape by Poteto Yamamori

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Email correspondence