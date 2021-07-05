Love Live! Superstar!! Anime's Long Promo Video Streamed

The official YouTube channel for the Love Live! franchise began streaming the long promotional video on Monday for Love Live! Superstar!! , the franchise's new television anime.

The anime will premiere on public broadcaster NHK 's E-tele channel on July 11 at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EDT). Funimation will stream the series starting on July 11.

"Liella," the new idol group that will star in the anime, debuted their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start Is Your Sky) for a limited time digitally on February 28. The song debuted in a 2D version in the Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS game on April 7, and the single with an anime music video also went on sale on April 7. The group held their debut release event for their single on May 6.

The members of Liella include:

The anime's official website describes the anime's story:

Yuigaoka Girls High School is a newly established school that lies between the Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama neighborhoods of Tokyo. The story centers on its first batch of students. With no history, no upperclassmen or alumni, and no reputation, it is a school full of unknowns. Five girls, among them Kanon Shibuya, have a fateful encounter with school idols. Kanon decides, "I love singing. I want to make something come true with song!" Many feelings converge upon a star that has only started to grow. The future is blank and full of possibility for these girls, and their story that everyone will make possible has only just begun. Soar with your wings, our Love Live!

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returns as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saito ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returns from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.

The new anime project features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.