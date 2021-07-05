Masahiko Otsuka: Star Wars: Visions Short 'Might Become My Last Creative Work'

Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka said on his studio's AX Live 2021 panel on Sunday that "The Elder" short for the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology project "might become [his] last creative work."

Lucasfilm posted a "special look" video for the shorts on Saturday. The video's English subtitles translated Otsuka's final comment as "I am happy I directed a Star Wars episode as my final work." However, a more accurate translation would be, "I'd be satisfied if Star Wars was the last thing I ever did."

Otsuka added on Twitter on Sunday that Star Wars inspired him to work in the screen entertainment industry.

The Star Wars: Visions anime will debut on Disney+ on September 22.

Otsuka debuted in the anime industry as assistant director for Studio Ghibli 's Pom Poko film in 1992. He then worked as an episode director for anime such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , as well as co-directed Gurren Lagann at Studio Gainax . Otsuka left Gainax and co-founded Studio Trigger with Hiroyuki Imaishi in 2011. He has worked on Trigger 's Kill la Kill , Little Witch Academia , and Promare anime.



Source: AX Lite 2021 livestream