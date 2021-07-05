Nippon TV Appoints Yoshikuni Sugiyama as President, Senior Executive Operating Officer

Nippon TV announced last Tuesday that it has appointed representative director and operating officer Yoshikuni Sugiyama as the new president and senior executive operating officer. Sugiyama has replaced Yoshinobu Kosugi , who has become the company's new vice chairman and senior executive operating officer. Sugiyama will report to Kosugi and chairman and CEO Yoshio Okubo.

The company also promoted Keiichi Sawa , the operating officer for Nippon TV 's global business development (including the international business development), to board director and operating officer for the same division, due to significant growth in its international business. Sawa will be responsible for business development and real estate, and he will report to Sugiyama.

Nippon TV established its first Anime Department within its Business Development division last October. Kako Kuwahara heads the Anime Department, and the company promoted her from managing director of the international business division to executive vice president of business development. The department's first international project is the television anime of Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- or literally, En Route on an Alternate World Guided by the Moon). Nippon TV serves as distributor with all international rights.

Source: Press release