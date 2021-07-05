RetroCrush Adds A.D. Police, Gravitation, Karate Master Anime

Digital Rights Media announced on Wednesday the new titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in July.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in July:

A.D. Police - To Protect and Serve , Gravitation , and Gravitation: Lyrics of Love will stream with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Karate Master , which is exclusive to RetroCrush , will stream with English subtitles only. Hulu previously streamed the series in 2014. Discotek Media released the anime on DVD in 2016.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service added a RetroCrush 24-hour anime streaming channel on June 10.

Pluto TV added a RetroCrush programming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4. The channel has 8-hour RetroCrush blocks on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Source: Email correspondence