The Ultraman Anime Gets DVD Release in September

50-episode series aired 1979-1980

Mill Creek Entertainment announced on July 2 that it will release the 1979 The Ultraman anime series on DVD on September 14, alongside a release of the 1980 Ultraman 80 live-action series on DVD.

The 50-episode series aired in 1979-1980, and was the first animated series in the Ultraman franchise . Hisayuki Toriumi and Takeyuki Kanda directed the series at Sunrise (known then as Nippon Sunrise ) and Tsuburaya Productions .

Netflix previously debuted an Ultraman CG anime based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga in April 2019. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at Production I.G . The anime will get a second season. Netflix is also partnering with Tsuburaya Productions to develop a separate Ultraman CG animated feature film.

Hideaki Anno 's Studio Khara is also developing a new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film, previously planned for an early summer release, but delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.