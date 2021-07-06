Impossibility Defense's Arata Miyatsuki Launches New Manga

Tsugunai Mahō Shōjo Kalenza manga launched on Tuesday

Manga creator Arata Miyatsuki launched a new manga titled Tsugunai Mahō Shōjo Kalenza (Kalenza, the Magical Girl of Redemption) in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on Tuesday. Miyatsuki is writing the story, while Tōta Shimouchi is drawing the art.

The manga's story begins when a girl named Yuki takes her own life after being bullied at school, while her friend Hina blames herself and regrets all the things she couldn't say to Yuki. Hina meets a man who only calls himself "026" and enters into a contract with him that grants her special powers.

Miyatsuki and Yūya Kanzaki recently ended their Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga last November. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final volume on January 19. Kanzaki and Miyatsuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.