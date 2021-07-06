Satomi Nakamura's Black Alice Manga Gets Net Anime Shorts

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on July 2 that Satomi Nakamura's Black Alice manga is getting an anime adaptation. The first episode of the anime shorts premiered on Ciao 's YouTube channel on July 2, and new episodes will stream on Fridays.

The manga also started its serialization in Ciao in the magazine's August issue. The manga previously serialized in the Ciao Deluxe Horror special edition magazine that Shogakukan publishes seasonally.

The manga's first volume shipped in July 2017, and the seventh volume will ship on July 26.

The manga centers on Alice, who might be a friend to humanity, but also might be an enemy. She approaches others about their worries, and helps them to make their wishes come true with magical items. But those with evil in their hearts misuse the items, and their wishes backfire.

