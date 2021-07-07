Drugstore in Another World Anime's Character Video Previews Mina

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kennoji and Matsuuni 's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ( Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore ) light novel series began streaming a new character promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video highlights the character Mina, and also features the song "Potion ga Hoshiku Naru Uta" (The Song That Makes You Want More Potions) by Risae Matsuda and Akane Kumada as their respective characters. The song will be the B-side song for the single CD release of the anime's ending theme song.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and AT-X on Wednesday. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's cast includes:

Jun Fukushima as Reiji Kirio

as Reiji Kirio Risae Matsuda as Noella

as Noella Akane Kumada as Mina

as Mina Satsumi Matsuda as Elaine

as Elaine Mariko Higashiuchi as Annabel

as Annabel Fumiko Uchimura as Ejiru

Masafumi Sato ( Denki-Gai ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Hakushon Daimaō 2020 , Diabolik Lovers More, Blood ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Etsuko Sumimoto ( Yuri Kuma Arashi , Tsuredure Children ) is adapting Matsuuni 's character designs for animation. Tomoki Kikuya ( Eromanga Sensei , Hidamari Sketch , Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is composing the music at Lantis , and Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kenichi Tajiri is the art director, Michiaki Nakano is the color designer, and Jiro Tazawa is the director of photography. Akane Kumada will perform the opening theme song "Kokoro Hayaru." Risae Matsuda , Akane Kumada , and Jun Fukushima will perform the ending theme song "Mainichi Kashimashi Pharmacy" (Everyday Noisy Pharmacy).



Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novels and the novels' manga adaptation in English. The company describes the novel series' story:

Corporate drone Reiji is transported to a fantasy world, where he discovers that he can craft potions at a higher level than his rank should allow. Taking advantage of this, Reiji makes a tidy profit--enough to open his own drugstore. An elf who can't aim his bow? Give him some eye drops! A dragon who accidentally breathes fire? Cough syrup! Reiji's new relaxing life of making medicine for fantasy creatures is about to begin!

Kennoji began posting the story originally on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, and Hifumi Shobō's Brave Book imprint publishes the novels with illustrations by Matsuuni . Eri Haruno is serializing a manga adaptation on the Web Comic Gamma Plus service.



Source: Drugstore in Another World anime's Twitter account