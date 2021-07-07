Monster Hunter Stories 2 Game's Trailers Highlight Avinia, Alwin, Kayna

Game launches for Switch, PC on Friday

CAPCOM began streaming on Tuesday and Wednesday three trailers for its Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game. The videos highlight the characters Avinia, Alwin, and Kayna, as well as their respective "Monsties" Frostfang, Shaulk, and Avmar.

Avinia and Frostfang

Alwin and Shaulk

Kayna and Avmar

The game will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on Friday.

The game's first free title update will include the "Monstie" Palamute (from Monster Hunter Rise ) on July 15. A trial version of the game launched on Switch on June 25, and it will be available on Steam on Friday.

In the "story-driven RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter ," players will become monster riders to travel the world with monster companions and take on quests. The story begins with the mass disappearance of the Rathalos worldwide.

Monster Hunter Stories , the first RPG for the Monster Hunter franchise , originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018.