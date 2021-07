Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG Series' Clip Highlights Leon

Netflix began streaming a clip from the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG anime series on Wednesday. The clip shows Leon in various scenes in the White House while it is being overrun with zombies, and he coordinates with Secret Service agents to bring the President to safety. The clip is available in both English and Japanese.

English clip:



Japanese clip:



The show will debut exclusively on Netflix worldwide on Thursday, July 8 and will have four episodes.

The show's English cast includes:

Netflix 's new description for the series reads:

Six years ago (2000), the helicopter belonging to the U.S. special forces who were intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Mad Dogs, who were in the same battleground, refused orders from the command center to stand their ground and instead went to save survivors of the crash. However, the special forces were already annihilated. The Mad Dogs, led by their captain Jason, were also forced to escape in order to survive. However, in that place, Jason and his unit saw the supposedly dead special forces moving in strange ways... In the present (2006), a hacking incident occurs on a top secret White House file. Four agents, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the “Hero of Penamstan,” are invited to the White House to investigate this incident. However, when the lights suddenly go out, they are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies alongside the SWAT team. Afterward, the top secret file is found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai, which Leon and the other three agents decide to investigate for clues. As they head to Shanghai in a cutting-edge submarine, a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) suddenly attacks, pushing them into a life-or-death situation. Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to provide support for refugees, Terra Save staff member Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a nonverbal boy. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to depict a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. She eventually finds a terrifying experiment that was conducted during the Penamstan civil war. Leon and Claire draw closer to an unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that a terror that can shatter peace is slowly approaching...

Live-action film director Eiichirō Hasumi ( Umizaru , Assassination Classroom , Wild 7 , Mozu, The Sun Does Not Move) is directing the series, and is also credited for the story alongside Shōgo Mutō . Yūgo Kanno ( Psycho-Pass , Ajin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and later series) is composing the music. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions producer Tony Ishizuka is credited as creative adviser.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi is involved in the production and story supervision of the franchise 's "first serialized CG drama." The anime studio TMS Entertainment is producing the project, and Quebico is producing the full 3D CG animation. Quebico is the CG animation studio that Resident Evil: Vendetta co-producer Kei Miyamoto established in Tokyo in 2017.

Toykopop will release a "manga-style" graphic novel adaptation alongside the series.