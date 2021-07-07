Shangri-La Frontier Manga Streams Anime Promotional Video

The official website of author Katarina and artist Ryōsuke Fuji 's Shangri-La Frontier manga began streaming a promotional video that combines new animated footage and panels from the manga. Azumi Waki narrates the trailer, and Yūma Uchida voices the character Sunraku.

The video commemorates the first anniversary of the manga's announcement.

Waki was appointed as the Shangri-La Frontier ambassador. She will be part of a program that talks about the series. The program will begin streaming on Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's YouTube channel on August 17.

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier ~ Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 17.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakuro Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakuro discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

The manga is based on Rina Kata's light novel series of the same name, which debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Kata also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series follows the heroine Saiga-0, who is the top player of " Shangri-La Frontier ."

Fuji drew the manga adaptation of Hiroshi Seko 's Attack on Titan: Lost Girls novel spinoff. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2015, and Kodansha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in August 2016. Kodansha Comics released both volumes of the manga in North America in July and November 2016. Fuji also drew the manga adaptation of P.A. Works ' Fairy gone original anime. Fuji launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2019, and ended it in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second and final volume on the same day.