Voice Actress Hibiku Yamamura Diagnosed With COVID-19

Yamamura's only symptom is problem with sense of smell

The Haikyo talent agency announced on Wednesday that voice actress Hibiku Yamamura has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Yamamura had taken a PCR test because she noticed something was wrong with her sense of smell on Saturday. She tested positive on Tuesday, and her sense of smell is her only symptom.

The agency is taking measures to help Yamamura recover and prioritize the safety of others with input from the government and medical professionals, such as contact tracing.

Yamamura is the voice of Asuramaru in Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign , Kirara Amanogawa/Cure Twinkle in Go! Princess Precure , Azami Mochizuki in Sakura Wars the Animation , and Luluna in Kiratto Pri☆Chan . She voiced Haruna in Arpeggio of Blue Steel and also performed theme songs with Mai Fuchigami and Manami Numakura as the trio Trident.