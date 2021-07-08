Death Stranding: Director's Cut Trailer Reveals September 24 PS5 Launch

New version includes added features, cross-save, upgrade path

Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, on Thursday. The video reveals the game's September 24 release date.

The developers promise that the new version will have "more weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI" as well as new online features such as Friend Play and Leaderboards. It supports the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance. People who already own the PlayStation 4 version can get a Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for US$10 or €10 with cross-save support.

The original game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to the work-from-home orders as a result of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

Kojima Productions describes the game:

Besieged by death's tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.

Kojima Productions developed the game using Guerilla Games' Decima Engine. The game is an action game and has open-world elements with "some degree of freedom." Kojima stated the game's name originates from the phenomenon of cetacean stranding, where dolphins and whales wash up on land and die. While other games offer elements analogous to "sticks" for gameplay, Death Stranding also offers "ropes" to tie and link players together.

The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2020.