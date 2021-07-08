GKIDS Licenses Hayao Miyazaki's Future Boy Conan Anime

GKIDS announced on Thursday that it has licensed Hayao Miyazaki and Nippon Animation 's Future Boy Conan anime, and it will release it in North America with new 4K restoration and an English dub . This will be the series' first release in North America.

GKIDS describes the story:

Twenty years ago, a terrible war fought with magnetic weapons caused the earth's axis to tilt, and earthquakes and tidal waves destroyed civilization. Conan is born into this new world, raised by his adopted grandfather on an isolated island. But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what's left of the world.

The sci-fi adventure anime premiered in 1978, and it ran for 26 episodes. The anime was Miyazaki's directorial debut.